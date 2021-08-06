The series just landed on Amazon Prime Video

Fans are loving this ‘totally addictive’ new teen drama called Cruel Summer

A brand new teen drama called Cruel Summer just dropped on a streaming service, and fans are already obsessed with it.

The mystery series, which has been described as Pretty Little Liars meets Memento, premiered on Freeform in the US earlier this year, and received rave reviews online.

Cruel Summer is now available to watch in the UK & Ireland on Amazon Prime Video, and we guarantee it’ll be your next binge-watch.

The craziest summer of your life begins tomorrow. Are you ready? #CruelSummer pic.twitter.com/tNK41FBXJL — Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) August 5, 2021

The psychological thriller follows two young women – Kate, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance.

The episodes jump between timelines over a three-year period in the ’90s, alternating from the point of view of Kate and Jeanette in a nonlinear way.

Check out the trailer below: