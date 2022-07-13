Ex Love Island star reveals dramatic unaired argument with Coco Lodge

Dumped Love Island star Jazmine Nichol has revealed she got into a heated argument with Coco Lodge in unaired scenes.

The Casa Amor bombshell opened up about her time in the villa in an interview with Murad Merali, and explained she had a connection with Andrew Le Page that viewers did not get to see.

The Newcastle native explained: “So this is what really annoys us. So me and him [Andrew] were going for chats all day, everything was all fun and games.”

“They didn’t show in the challenge that I was the only person that he went and kissed. He kissed me and Cheyanne and you said ‘Yous are my top two’. Coco was never mentioned, never mentioned him.”

Jazmine said that because she was talking to Andrew so much, the other boys did not try get to know her.

The nightclub manager explained: “All the boys all that first day were like ‘Ah you like Andrew’, ‘We don’t want to get you know you because you’re for Andrew’. So everyone around me is like literally thinking that I’m going to come out with this boyfriend cause all the boys are like ‘this is the girl, this is the girl’.”

“So then I pull him to the terrace at the night time and I open up cause we’ve had a few chats through the day, we’re clicking. I open up and tell him how I feel, ‘I’m not interested in getting to know anyone else but you, you’re the only person I’m clicking with, I’m putting everything into you’.”

“Then I asked ‘What’s the bed situation?’ And he said ‘I’m going to sleep outside on the daybed and respect Tasha, but it’s not because I don’t want to share it with you.”

“So then, 10 minutes later, Coco – the girl I talked about Andrew to, the girl I was closest to – she went up on the terrace and kissed him. There was no indication from Coco, it was never mentioned [her liking Andrew].”

“I didn’t find out they were sharing a bed until I stepped foot in that bedroom,” Jazmine confessed.

“And the girl that I was closest to initially talked and opened up about him because I said ‘Ahh, I’m scared to let someone in’ and she said ‘No go for it, yous two are great together’. Then I shouted at Coco. ”

“If I was talking to anyone, even as a friend I’d give the girls a heads up so I’d be like, ‘By the way Cheyanne I’m just going to pull Jay for a chat’ and none of that happened. Then she played the victim and started crying saying ‘Oh my god I don’t want you feeling I’ve snaked ya.'”

“See the thing is I’m a girls girl through and through so if you disrespect me after I’ve let you in, it’s kind of like why did you say I could trust you? I said to [Andrew], ‘I’m not going to be your second best’.”

Viewers did not get to see the explosive fight as it was never aired.

Andrew later decided to recouple with Coco, but he friend-zoned her shortly afterwards after rekindling his romance with Tasha.

Jazmine was dumped from the villa as no one chose her in the recoupling.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

