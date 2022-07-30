Ex Islander slams the OG boys ‘rude’ treatment of the girls in the Love Island villa

Love Island’s Billy Brown has slammed the OG boys “rude” treatment of the girls in the villa.

The 23-year-old, who joined the show as a Casa Amor bombshell, was dumped from the Island last week alongside Summer Botwe.

Speaking to The Sun, Billy said he felt like some of the boys didn’t “come across well at all”, and slammed them for “ganging up” on Tasha Ghouri.

Billy said: “I think people’s emotions are very high and when people get pissed off or angry it can really show.”

“Obviously Andrew, Luca and Dami got annoyed at points and they’re all expressive people. They can come across as quite rude sometimes towards the girls.”

“The whole ganging up thing, it was where they are so close and they’re like ‘Let’s all do that.’ It doesn’t come across well at all.”

Over the past few weeks, viewers have complained about how some of boys, including Luca Bish, have treated the female contestants in the villa.

Billy continued: “The way Luca acts. He will say how he feels. Sometimes, especially towards a girl. It doesn’t cost anything to say nothing and to hold it in.”

“Why would you start opening your mouth when you know it’s going to hurt someone? And you know it’s going to hurt them. Why would you still do it?”

“That’s where I got baffled. I’d take someone to the side if I needed to speak to them or just keep my mouth shut. I wouldn’t do it in front of everyone.”

When asked about claims Luca has been “controlling” of his partner Gemma Owen, the 23-year-old said: “Controlling is quite a big word to be fair.”

“I can see where people are coming from. He is always around her 24/7 and if she does the slightest thing, he gets get annoyed.”

“Everyone has their own opinions. They had a row about it the other day. It’s up to her how she feels. She’s a strong character.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

