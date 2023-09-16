Everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screens tonight with the 2023 launch show on BBC One at 6.35pm.

The live shows are expected to begin on Saturday, September 23.

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return to host the show this year, alongside judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke.

Strictly’s spin-off show It Takes Two will also return to our screens, and will see 2022 contestant Fleur East join former professional dancer Janette Manrara as co-host.

On tonight’s show, after the pairings have been announced, the celebrities and professional dancers will perform a special group routine.

As usual, there are 15 celebrities competing for the coveted Glitterball trophy this year.

Find out who they are below:

Amanda Abbington

Amanda is an award-winning stage and screen actor, best known for playing Josie Mardle in Mr Selfridge and Mary Morstan in Sherlock.

She said: “I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things!”

“Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!”

Angela Rippon CBE

Angela is an award-winning journalist, TV presenter, newsreader, and author.

On taking part in Strictly, she said: “Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me.

“A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!!”

Layton Williams

Layton is a well-known film and theatre actor, best known for playing Stephen Carmichael in the television series Bad Education.

He said: “Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It’s time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!”

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Krishnan is a journalist and broadcaster, and works as the lead presenter of Channel 4 News.

He said: “I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude.”

Eddie Kadi

Eddie is a multi-award winning stand-up comedian and radio presenter.

On taking part in Strictly, he said: “WOW. Anyone who knows me, understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am.”

“I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team.”

Angela Scanlon

Angela is a well-known Irish TV presenter, who hosts her own RTÉ chat show called Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything.

She said: “I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh coloured sports bras?”

“Well – there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!”

Zara McDermott

Best known for appearing on Love Island and Made In Chelsea, Zara McDermott is a well-known social media star and TV presenter.

Zara said: “I am so excited to be joining the world of Strictly!”

“I grew up watching it every year with my nan and she was the biggest Strictly fan. We would dance around the house and I have such fond memories of that time in my life.”

Adam Thomas

Adam is an actor and TV presenter, best known for appearing on Waterloo Road and Emmerdale.

He said: “I’ve been such a big fan of the show for years, I can’t believe I’m actually doing it!”

“I can’t dance to save my life but I’m buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor… I can’t wait!”

Nikita Kanda

Nikita is a radio host and TV presenter.

Speaking about signing up for Strictly, she said: “This is a dream come true. I’m still pinching myself.”

“I don’t think it will properly sink in until I step onto the dancefloor. I can’t wait to get glammed up and get out there. Throw the glitter on me!”

Ellie Leach

Ellie is a well-known actress, best known for portraying Faye Windass on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street between 2011 and 2023.

She said: “It still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be doing Strictly! It’s always been a dream of mine so I guess dreams really do come true!!!!”

Jody Cundy CBE

Jody is a World and Paralympic Champion.

He said: “Excited to be welcomed into the Strictly family and throw myself head first into the world of ballroom dancing.”

“So far away from what I’m used to, but I’m looking forward to the challenge and pushing myself way out of my comfort zone, especially as I’m always last onto the dance floor.”

Bobby Brazier

Bobby Brazier, the son of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody, works as an actor and model, and joined the cast of EastEnders in 2022 as Freddie Slater.

He said: “I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly line up, I can’t wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker.”

“I’m looking forward to performing in-front of everyone, it’s going to be so much fun!”

Nigel Harman

Nigel is a TV, film, and theatre actor and director.

On taking part in Strictly, he said: “I’m amazed, excited, and terrified to be doing Strictly.”

“As an armchair fan of the show I have watched in awe as people have twirled and gyrated across the screen. And now it’s my turn… gulp!”

Annabel Croft

Annabel is a former British Number One tennis player.

She said: “I have always loved watching Strictly and can’t quite believe I’m going to be part of this magical show – swapping tennis balls for glitter balls and looking forward to finding some joyfulness in the process.”

Les Dennis

Les is a TV personality, actor and entertainer, best known for hosting Family Fortunes for 16 years.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be doing this iconic wonderful show as I approach my 70th birthday!”

“In my career I’ve always gone for challenges outside my comfort zone and this is the ultimate one! Can’t wait.”