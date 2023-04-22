Everything you need to know about I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa starts this Monday, April 24.

Nine celebs who previously appeared on the Australian version of the ITV show are confirmed to have headed to South Africa last September to film the new series.

Six other former contestants are rumoured to have taken part in the spin-off series.

Meet the starting line-up…

Shaun Ryder

Shaun Ryder is best known as the lead singer of the band Happy Mondays.

The 60-year-old appeared on I’m A Celeb back in 2010, and placed runner-up behind Stacey Solomon. He said: “All I can remember about the Trials is eating a lot of penises, testicles

and eyeballs!,” adding: “I could have stayed another year in Australia. I loved living

outside in the camp and I had a proper laugh with my fellow celebrities.” “I know going to South Africa will be a great adventure. I can’t wait to do it.”

Helen Flanagan

Helen Flanagan is a Coronation Street actress.

The mum-of-three was a campmate on I’m A Celeb 2012.

She said: “I am not saying I am going to go in and be a jungle warrior and be absolutely amazing because I will not.”

“Yes I will be scared but I will have a go and I will be a lot better than last time!”

Phil Tufnell

Phil Tufnell is an ex-England cricketer.

He was crowned King of the Jungle back in 2003.

He said: “I am one of the lucky few to have gone in the jungle and experienced it all and that’s what appealed to me when they phoned up to ask me to take part again.”

“I said yes immediately.”

Jordan Banjo

Jordan Banjo is best known for being a member of Diversity.

The 30-year-old appeared on I’m A Celeb back in 2016, and was fourth to be voted off the show.

He said: “How many people get the chance to do it twice? A series with different campmates from over the years sounds pretty cool and my fellow Diversity dancers are excited to see me suffer again!”

Carol Vorderman

TV presenter Carol Vorderman is best known for her days on the hit show Countdown.

The 62-year-old appeared on I’m A Celeb back in 2016.

She said: “Doing I’m A Celebrity changed me a lot and I can’t wait to take part in this new series.”

“I loved everything about I’m A Celebrity [the first time round],” adding: We’ve still got a WhatsApp group! [from 2016].”

Paul Burrell

Paul Burrell is best known as Princess Diana’s former butler.

The 64-year-old first appeared on I’m A Celeb back in 2004.

He said: “I loved doing it the first time around and to be asked again is very special. It’s like coming into the final of the jungle Olympics.”

“I had to eat kangaroo testicles in Australia and I am expecting everything to be bigger in South Africa.”

Amir Khan

Boxing champion Amir Khan is also set to return to I’m A Celeb.

His stint on the show back in 2017 saw him become one of the highest-paid campmates in the history of the show.

He said: “[I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!] helped me overcome my phobia of spiders and snakes.”

“It also made me tougher as a person and I’m determined this time not to be soft when it comes to the Trials!”

Janice Dickinson

Janice Dickinson is a supermodel and TV personality.

The fan-favourite campmate appeared on I’m A Celeb back in 2007.

She said: “I’m coming back for more fun, more camaraderie and to see if I can get along with everyone,” adding: “You never know what’s going to jump up and bite your ass.”

Fatima Whitbread

Fatima Whitbread is an Olympic athlete.

The 62-year-old appeared on I’m A Celeb back in 2011, and secured third place.

She said: “I learnt a lot about myself in the Australian camp and I know there will be some life size characters and life size egos in South Africa too!”

“But what a great experience it is going to be.”

According to The UK Sun, six other fan-favourite contestants flew to South Africa to film the All Stars spin-off of I’m A Celeb.

Meet the rumoured campmates…

Joe Swash

Joe Swash, who was crowned King of the Jungle back in 2008, is rumoured to have returned to the iconic TV series.

A source previously said: “Joe was always on the producers’ hit list as he was such an iconic winner. But they had to iron out the timings and came to a conclusion that worked.”

“He has flown out there and can’t wait to give a good account of himself for a second time on the show.”

Andy Whyment

According to The UK Sun, Coronation Street legend Andrew Whyment, who placed runner-up on the 2019 series, also took part in I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

A TV insider told the publication: “Andy is hugely popular with audiences, who love his down-to-earth nature and sense of humour.”

“He’s the perfect antidote to some of the divas and egos who are likely to be in the final line-up and producers are keen to strike the right balance.”

Georgia Toffolo

I’m A Celeb 2017 winner Georgia Toffolo is also rumoured to have returned to the iconic TV show.

A source previously told the publication: “Georgia was real TV gold in her year, and the viewers loved her. She absolutely romped home.”

“Her friendship with Stanley [Johnson] was a highlight and fans lapped it up.”

“She was one of the lowest-ever paid contestants but has done really well for herself off the back of it. She’ll be getting considerably more this time around, that’s for sure!”

Dean Gaffney

Dean Gaffney, who took part in I’m A Celeb back in 2016, is also rumoured to have joined the show.

A source told the publication of the EastEnders actor: “Dean is regarded as one of the best contestants the show has ever had.”

“When the All Stars show was first mooted he was a name that everyone wanted to get on board.”

Gillian McKeith

I’m A Celeb 2010 icon Gillian McKeith was also reportedly recruited for the All Stars series.

The 63-year-old cemented her place in the show’s hall of fame when she fainted during a trial and had to be carried away by Medic Bob.

Myleene Klass

According to the publication, I’m A Celebrity 2006 star Myleene Klass has also taken part in the South African All Stars series, which will air next month.

After just one week on the hit TV series the Hear’Say singer became the most searched-for star from the show.

Finally, here’s your first look at the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa camp: