Everyone is saying the same thing about new Netflix series The Watcher

The Watcher is Netflix’s most-watched show in Ireland right now.

The seven-part drama, directed by Ryan Murphy, is inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey.

The official synopsis reads: “After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell.”

“Ominous letters from someone calling themself ‘The Watcher’ are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.”

Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale star in the thriller.

While people have been loving the series, many have taken to Twitter to slam the show’s ending.

One viewer tweeted: “If you’re going to start The Watcher on Netflix, don’t. Officially the worst ending I’ve ever seen.”

Another wrote: “The ending of the watcher might be hands down the worst ending to any piece of cinema I’ve ever had to see. All the directions they could’ve went and THAT is how they end it? Utterly horrible.”

The Watcher is available to stream on Netflix now.