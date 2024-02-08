Everyone is saying the same thing about Joanna on Love Island: All Stars

Ad
A game of ‘All Stars Couple Goals’ caused serious drama in the Love Island villa tonight.

Gathered around the fire pit, the Islanders had to answer a series of scathing questions about the other couples.

The questions included which couple has the least sexual chemistry, which couple is the least honest with their feelings, and which couple is the most one-sided.

Things took an awkward turn when Joanna and Chris received the most votes for having the least sexual chemistry, and for being in the most one-sided couple.

Joanna then broke down in tears as she felt her and Chris were being unfairly targeted, despite previously admitting that he was giving her the “ick”.

Viewers have since taken to social media to question why she was crying during the game, as she’s taken a very clear step back from their romance, and been trying to get to know Callum.

See what fans had to say about the situation below:

