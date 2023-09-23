EastEnders legend ‘set to return’ after landing role in spin-off show

EastEnders legend Joe Swash is set to make his long-awaited return to the soap.

The 41-year-old was best known for playing Mickey Miller in the BBC show for five years.

However, his character was axed from EastEnders 15 years ago.

According to The UK Sun, Joe will host a one-off interview special, where he will chat to the EastEnders cast in anticipation of the Christmas murder storyline.

A source told the publication: “There is so much buzz around the show at the moment and with so many big stories bosses felt it was the perfect moment to give the audience an exclusive behind-the-scenes access with a one-off interview special that will be hosted by Joe Swash later in the year.”

“Joe is such a huge part of the EastEnders family, so he was a natural fit to present as he has such a history with the show.”

“The special is unlike one they’ve done before so viewers are going to love it.”