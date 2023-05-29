Eamonn Holmes brands Phillip Schofield ‘delusional’ in scathing rant amid This Morning controversy

Eamonn Holmes has branded Phillip Schofield “delusional” in another scathing rant against his former colleague.

The TV presenter spoke out after Phillip released a statement addressing claims of a “toxic culture” behind the scenes of ITV’s This Morning.

In a post shared on his Instagram Story today, Phillip wrote: “Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this.”

“I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.”

“This morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity. You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like.”

“But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it IS a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard working people,” Phillip added.

In response to Phillip’s statement, Eamonn tweeted: “Schofield has just put out a delusional statement. Like Holly he puts it on Insta Stories so if it goes wrong there is no record after 24 hrs.”

The 63-year-old said he didn’t want to give Phillip “any more publicity”, but stressed if he was looking for a fight “you have picked on the wrong person”.

Phillip responded to claims of a “toxic culture” behind the scenes of This Morning on Monday, after Dr Ranj Singh slammed the show in an explosive statement on social media.

In his statement, Dr Ranj said: “I was on the show for 10 years and I genuinely loved and valued working there. However, over time I grew increasingly worried about things behind the scenes and how people, including myself, were being treated.”

Lots of journalists have been contacting me this weekend enquiring about this, so I think it’s only right that I clarify things. There is so much more I could say, but for now I hope my concerns will finally be taken seriously, and something good comes from all this… 🤎 pic.twitter.com/6Tx23IWUns — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) May 28, 2023

“I didn’t know the truth about what was going on with Phillip, but I do know the issues with This Morning go far beyond him. It takes more than one person to create a culture.”

Dr Ranj said he “did what I thought was right” and made a complaint, adding “especially given that my job is to look after people’s wellbeing and I had been heavily involved in diversity, anti-bullying and mental health projects across the channel”.

“I then found myself being used less and less,” he alleged.

“I even took my concerns directly to the top of ITV: the culture at This Morning had become toxic, no longer aligned with ITV values, and I felt like because I whistle-blew I was managed out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Ranj BSc (Hons) MBBS MRCPCH (@drranj)

“But as history and experience have taught us, things like bullying and discrimination are very hard to prove, particularly in hindsight and when the ‘people in power’ control the narrative. As we’ve seen, no review or investigation is foolproof.”

“I haven’t worked on the show since… and I’m not the only one who has spoken up or experienced similar,” he added.

“That was two years ago and, frankly, it still hurts. The whole process was pretty heart-breaking and even affected my mental health. But I’m happy to say I’ve found my feet again, know my worth and have found my tribe.

He continued: “There are some good people in TV, but we need to be brave and stand up to those who aren’t. Even if it’s scary as hell, we have to do the right thing otherwise nothing will change. I sincerely hope something good comes from all this.”

He also added in the post’s caption that “there is so much more” he could say.

In response to Dr Ranj’s statement, an ITV spokesperson said: “We are sorry to read Dr Ranj’s post today.”

“At ITV we are fully committed to providing every opportunity for anyone who works with us to raise any concern or comments they may have.

“Following a complaint made by Dr Ranj, we appointed an external and independent advisor to carry out a review. This external review found no evidence of bullying or discrimination.”

Dr Ranj’s statement came amid the controversy surrounding Phillip’s exit from the show.

Last Saturday, the TV presenter announced his departure from This Morning after 20 years at the helm, following reports of a strained relationship with his co-host Holly Willoughby.

Phillip has since parted ways with ITV entirely, after admitting to having an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a younger man, who worked on the show as a runner.

The 61-year-old, who was still married to his wife Stephanie Lowe at the time, admitted he lied about the affair to ITV bosses, his agents and the media.

Over the weekend, ITV confirmed they had investigated “rumours of a relationship” between Phillip and an employee in 2020.

The broadcaster said in a statement: “Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated.”

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.”

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.”

“Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”

Phillip’s now ex co-host Holly Willoughby also reacted to the affair on social media, writing: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news.”

“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to find out this was a lie. Holly x.”