Eamonn Holmes admits he feels ‘helpless’ in heartbreaking health update

Eamonn Holmes has admitted he feels “helpless” in a heartbreaking health update.

The former This Morning host underwent spinal surgery last year, in a bid to treat chronic pain in his back and legs.

In a new interview, the 63-year-old revealed he is on the mend and learning to accept help from others, but said he feels “helpless” at times.

In an interview with Best Magazine, when asked how he felt asking for help from family and friends, Eamonn said: “Humble, helpless but grateful. However, it’s truly draining when you have to say, ‘do you mind? Could you…? Thank you, I’m sorry.’”

“The good news is the op last year cured me of my back pain…I lost full mobility. I’m doing everything I can to get better. But it’s slow.”

Eamonn now relies on a mobility scooter to regain some of his independence, but it appears that the public’s reactions to his new mode of transportation on social media have been conflicted.

He said: “Well, some people were mocking me on social media last night. ‘Oh, look at Eamonn, he’s in a mobility scooter!’ I replied, saying ‘I would prefer if I wasn’t in it but how else would I have got around?’”

“The alternative is I don’t go anywhere, and I sit in my armchair, work in the office. So, I go out… It’s mentally uplifting to get out.”

The TV personality, who has been in the industry since 1979, stated that working has helped him aid his recovery in an effort to lessen the aggravation of his limited mobility.

Earlier this year, he shared a health update on his social media, writing: “You may or may not be aware of what happened to me. I got some back surgery, I’ve had disc problems for a year and a half or so, and then got some back surgery, which affected one of my legs, which led to me falling downstairs, led to me breaking my shoulder.”

“So I had a leg that didn’t work and a shoulder that didn’t work, and lots of other things in between.”