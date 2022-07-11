Dumped Love Island star Jazmine reveals she ‘really hit it off’ with one of the boys in unaired scenes

Dumped Love Island star Jazmine has revealed she “really hit it off” with one of the boys in the villa, but it was never shown.

The Newcastle native joined the show during Casa Amor, but did not get a lot of screentime.

She was dumped during last week’s dramatic recoupling, as none of the boys chose to couple up with her.

However, Jaz has since revealed she did have a connection with Andrew – who later decided to recouple with Coco.

“Andrew was literally the first boy I saw,” she explained. “I just clicked instantly. He said he still wanted to get to know me, so yeah. But it wasn’t a shock he re-coupled with Coco.”

The nightclub manager admitted she would do things differently if she had the chance to go back into the villa.

She told ITV: “100% – I was so tunnel vision on Andrew from day one. So all the boys friend-zoned me because they’d bring up Andrew and say, ‘Oh you like Andrew’.”

“So I wish I’d changed who I was going for. But that’s who I had the connection with.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

