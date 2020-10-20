Dominic West ‘in talks’ to play Prince Charles in final two seasons of The Crown

The actor is best known for his role as Noah Solloway in The Affair

Dominic West is reportedly “in talks” to play Prince Charles in the final two seasons of The Crown.

The 51-year-old has recently dominated headlines after being spotted “kissing” Lily James in Rome, despite insisting his marriage to wife Catherine FitzGerald is “strong”.

The actor is best known for his role as Noah Solloway in the drama The Affair, where he plays a married father-of-three who starts an affair with a younger woman – and has now been tipped to play Charles in the hit Netflix series.

A source told The Sun: “This will be a prestigious casting for Dominic. But the irony of it won’t be lost on anyone.”

“Show bosses looked at several stars for the sought-after role, but he was by far their preferred actor,” the insider added, “Now both parties are hammering out a deal.”

Lily James recently split from Matt Smith, who previously starred on the show as Charles’ father the Duke of Edinburgh.

The fourth season of The Crown will premiere on Netflix on November 15, with Dominic’s reported role starting in seasons five and six.

The upcoming season’s storyline will largely focus on Prince Charles’ rocky relationship with Princess Diana.

The couple wed in 1981, and welcomed two sons together – Prince William and Prince Harry. However, they decided to separate in 1991, and went on to divorce in 1996.

Last weekend, Lily and Dominic were photographed in the Italian capital – where they were seen kissing, putting their arms around each other and enjoying an intimate lunch.

Dominic returned home to his wife Catherine on Monday night, and the married couple shocked the world by putting on a united front outside their home in the Cotswolds on Tuesday morning – insisting their marriage was “still strong”.

Dominic married Irish landscape designer Catherine back in 2010, and the couple share four children – Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7.

Catherine is a member of the FitzGerald dynasty, an Irish royal and aristocratic dynasty that originated in Normandy.

Her father, Desmond FitzGerald, was the last Knight of Glin – and Catherine grew up at her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle, in County Limerick.

Amid the recent drama, Lily has reportedly cancelled two TV appearances, as she was set to appear on this week’s Graham Norton Show, as well as NBC’s Today Show.

The 31-year-old was set to appear on the popular shows to talk about her new Netflix show Rebecca, which drops this week.

The MailOnline confirmed that Lily would no longer be appearing on Friday night’s Graham Norton Show, with a revised press release taking the actress off the list.

An NBC source told Page Six that she was also due to appear on their Today show, before she and co-star Armie Hammer pulled out.

Lily and Dominic are set to star in Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit Of Love for the BBC, which began filming in July.

The three part romantic comedy-drama is being filmed in the Bristol and Bath area of England.