Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal leave Big Brother fans in tears – after paying tribute to Jade Goody

The 27-year-old lost her battle with cancer in 2009

Sophie Clarke
Big Brother fans were left in tears last night following an emotional tribute to Jade Goody.

Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal paid tribute to the star during last night’s episode of Big Brother: Best Shows Ever on E4.

Jade Goody, who starred on the show in 2002, lost her battle with cancer in 2009 at the age of 27.

Davina called the star “beautifully flawed” and an “extraordinary person”.

“In BB3 she was the perfect housemate,” Rylan said, “If we had a factory where we were able to build housemates I think Jade would be one of the first off the production line.”

Co-host Davina added, “All of us could relate to her in some form or another.”

“We felt for her. We cried with her. We laughed at her, then we started laughing with her. Then we loved her with all of our hearts.”

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to pay tribute to the star, praising the Big Brother hosts for their speech.

Jade was also remembered and thanked for her work spreading awareness for cervical cancer.

Following her death, the NHS reported a 12% increase in the number of women availing of cervical screenings – which officials termed “The Jade Goody effect”.

Jade Goody is survived by her husband Jack Tweed, her mother Jackiey Budden, and her two children Freddie and Bobby Jack Brazier.

