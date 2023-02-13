Danny Dyer to host new Netflix show – following his dramatic exit from EastEnders

Danny Dyer is set to host a brand new Netflix show, following his dramatic exit from EastEnders.

The actor played Mick Carter in the BBC soap for almost 10 years, before exiting the show in December last year.

The 45-year-old will now host a high-stakes quiz show on Netflix alongside Ellie Taylor.

In a binge-worthy battle of brains, wit… and barefaced lying, four brave players have their knowledge put to the ultimate test as they bluff and blag across three rounds to avoid elimination and build a potential jackpot of over £50,000.

But however you play it, there’s just one crucial rule… don’t get caught!

The first four episodes of Cheat join Netflix on March 1.