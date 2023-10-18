Dancing With The Stars host Julianne Hough ‘confirms’ Rylee Arnold and Harry Jowsey’s romance

Dancing With The Stars host Julianne Hough appeared to “confirm” Rylee Arnold and Harry Jowsey’s romance on Tuesday night.

Harry, who shot to fame after appearing on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle, was partnered with the 18-year-old pro dancer on the popular show last month.

Over the past few weeks, the pair have sparked romance rumours as they’ve been hanging out together outside of training hours and were also papped holding hands.

During Tuesday’s Disney themed night, Rylee credited her “chemistry” with Harry for helping them get so far in the competition.

They performed a quickstep to Toy Story’s ‘You’ve Got A Friend In Me’, which Harry dedicated to his friend who died by suicide.

After their performance, host Julianne introduced Harry, 26, and Rylee as “lovebirds”.

Speaking to Page Six last week, Harry and Rylee played coy about rumours they’re dating.

“I think it’s unfair on Rylee to put, like, pressure on this when it’s her first season,” Harry said of the intense speculation.

“And, you know, whatever’s going on behind the scenes is gonna go on behind the scenes.”

Speaking about that video of him and Rylee holding hands inside LA’s Hollywood Palladium earlier this month, the Too Hot To Handle star said: “I just think that we’re trying to focus on the dancing and get good at it, and everyone’s got all crazy theories.”

“That video does look pretty wild but we got pushed into a corner,” Harry explained.

“We were trying to get out of this concert. But, yeah, I don’t know.”

“We’re just focusing on the dance and just enjoying being together and if something happens, something happens.”