Dancing On Ice star forced to pull out of the show after ‘freak accident’

Former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb has been forced to pull out of the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

The reality star was set to appear on the 2024 series of the show, but has withdrawn due to sustaining an injury while practicing on the ice.

The star shot to fame on Gogglebox in the UK, which he featured on from 2013 to 2023.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Dancing On Ice explained: “Stephen Lustig-Webb has to withdraw from this year’s show due to an injury he sustained to his ankle during training.”

“He is still very much a part of the Dancing On Ice family and we will be helping to support Stephen.”

“We wish him well with his recovery.”

According to the MailOnline, the Channel 4 star has broken his left ankle after a “freak accident” in training on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old was rushed to the Queen Alexandra hospital in Portsmouth, where medics told him he had broken his left ankle and would be on crutches for at least the next three months.

The star underwent an operation to put metal plates into his ankle for additional support, however it has been revealed that there is no hope for the TV personality to make a return to the ice.

A source close to Stephen said: “Stephen is devastated… he is absolutely gutted.”

“He was loving training but while turning on his skates he snapped his ankle and was rushed to hospital.

“After two days and an operation to put metal plates into his left ankle, medics informed him that there wasn’t a chance he could return to training, so he had no other option but to pull out of the competition.”

This is not the first blow to hit the Dancing On Ice show, as ITV bosses are still unsure who will host the next series, after Holly Willoughby announced her exit from This Morning after her alleged kidnap and murder plot.

The popular presenter began hosting the ITV show in 2006 alongside her former pal Phillip Schofield – who she also hosted This Morning with.

The show is set to hit screens in January 2024.