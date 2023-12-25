Christmas Day TV Guide: The best movies and TV shows to watch

Are you from the type of family that’s glued to the telly on Christmas Day?
If so, we’ve got some good news for you as there’s a host of amazing festive films and TV shows airing on the small screen all day.
Take a look at our top picks from the TV guide below:
RTÉ One
12:25pm Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death
1:25pm The Jungle Book
2:40pm Beauty and the Beast
4pm Mary Poppins Returns
6:15pm The Lion King (2019)
8:10pm Fair City
9pm Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special
9:35pm Belfast
11:10 The Godfather Part 2
RTÉ2
10am The Witches
11:40am Mirror Mirror
1:25pm Sonic the Hedgehog
2:55pm Sing
5pm Spirit Untamed
6:20pm Angela’s Christmas Wish
7:05pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9pm: Coming 2 America
10:40pm EastEnders
11:40pm The Hangover Part 2
Virgin Media One
12:30pm The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special
4:25pm The Wizard of Oz
6:30pm Emmerdale
7pm Coronation Street
7:30pm The Masked Singer: Christmas Special
9pm Gran Torino
Virgin Media Two
6pm The Chase
7pm The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special
8pm The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special
9pm The Longest Yard
11:15 The Magnificent Seven (2016)
BBC One
11:15am Cinderella (2015)
12:55pm The Addams Family 2 (2021)
3:10pm Toy Story 4
4:40pm Strictly Come Dancing: Christmas Special
5:55pm Doctor Who
6:50pm Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel
9:45pm EastEnders
10:45pm Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special
Channel 4
8:40am Puss in Boots
10:25am Kung Fu Panda 2
3:10pm The Italian Job
5:30pm Home Alone
7:30pm The Festive Pottery Throw Down
8:45pm The Piano at Christmas
10pm Forrest Gump
TG4
12:20pm Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
2pm Ice Age 3
6:15pm Into the West
8pm Rosie & Frank