Christmas Day TV Guide: The best movies and TV shows to watch

Are you from the type of family that’s glued to the telly on Christmas Day?

If so, we’ve got some good news for you as there’s a host of amazing festive films and TV shows airing on the small screen all day.

Take a look at our top picks from the TV guide below:

RTÉ One

12:25pm Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death

1:25pm The Jungle Book

2:40pm Beauty and the Beast

4pm Mary Poppins Returns

6:15pm The Lion King (2019)

8:10pm Fair City

9pm Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special

9:35pm Belfast

11:10 The Godfather Part 2

RTÉ2

10am The Witches

11:40am Mirror Mirror

1:25pm Sonic the Hedgehog

2:55pm Sing

5pm Spirit Untamed

6:20pm Angela’s Christmas Wish

7:05pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9pm: Coming 2 America

10:40pm EastEnders

11:40pm The Hangover Part 2

Virgin Media One

12:30pm The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special

4:25pm The Wizard of Oz

6:30pm Emmerdale

7pm Coronation Street

7:30pm The Masked Singer: Christmas Special

9pm Gran Torino

Virgin Media Two

6pm The Chase

7pm The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special

8pm The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special

9pm The Longest Yard

11:15 The Magnificent Seven (2016)

BBC One

11:15am Cinderella (2015)

12:55pm The Addams Family 2 (2021)

3:10pm Toy Story 4

4:40pm Strictly Come Dancing: Christmas Special

5:55pm Doctor Who

6:50pm Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel

9:45pm EastEnders

10:45pm Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special

Channel 4

8:40am Puss in Boots

10:25am Kung Fu Panda 2

3:10pm The Italian Job

5:30pm Home Alone

7:30pm The Festive Pottery Throw Down

8:45pm The Piano at Christmas

10pm Forrest Gump

TG4

12:20pm Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

2pm Ice Age 3

6:15pm Into the West

8pm Rosie & Frank