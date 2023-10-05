Broadcaster and DJ joins Dancing On Ice line-up

Broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts has just been announced as the tenth celebrity to join the Dancing On Ice line-up.

Sharing the news on ITV’s Lorraine, she said: “It’s bricking it on ice for me. I think the hardest part is putting myself out there as I usually hide away.

“I did radio as it’s not visual. That’s going to be a big challenge. After cancer I have my life back, I actually can’t wait for the glam.”

The BBC Radio 1 presenter has previously participated in other reality shows like Big Brother, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and Celebrity Coach Trip.

After a long battle with cancer, she announced last June that she was officially cancer-free.

The 44-year-old will be joining the already announced cast of comedian Lou Sanders, Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb, Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, and Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE.

World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, and Love Island star Amber Davies have also been confirmed for the line-up.

Dancing on Ice will return to screens on ITV and ITVX in January 2024.