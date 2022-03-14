Bridgerton star Simone Ashley reveals she suffered painful injury while filming the show

Simone Ashley has revealed she suffered a painful injury while filming the second season of Bridgerton.

The Sex Education star, 26, will play the love interest of Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) in the new season of the hit Netflix show.

In an interview with Glamour Magazine, the actress opened up about wearing corsets every day on set of the period drama, which left her in a lot of pain.

She told the publication: “On my first day, I was like, ‘OK, first day as a leading lady, got to eat lots of food, be really energised’. So, I had this massive portion of salmon and that’s when I needed to be sick, basically because I was wearing the corset.”

“I realised when you wear the corset, you just don’t eat. It changes your body. I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you’re just back to how your body is.”

“I had a lot of pain with the corset, too, I think I tore my shoulder at one point!” Simone revealed.

The Netflix star also spoke about how grateful she is to be able to bring more representation to the screen.

She explained: “I didn’t really watch period dramas much because I felt like I couldn’t relate to them, maybe because I couldn’t see myself within one. And then Bridgerton came along.”

“I just always saw myself for my personality and not for the colour of my skin. Representation matters, and yes, there is a minority that needs to be represented more, and I’m very aware of that… Everyone should be seen.”

“I think we can all relate to each other in some way. [But I want] to be seen as an actress who has talent and has a brain, and it just doesn’t matter what I look like,” Simone added.

Season 2 of Bridgerton joins Netflix on Friday, March 25.

Check out the trailer for the popular show, has already been renewed for a third and fourth season, below: