Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor’s salary has been revealed

Phoebe Dynevor has earned £1 million over the last twelve months following the success of Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton.

Accounts filed this week for her firm Phoebe Dynevor Ltd show a cash surplus pf £272,286 for the 12 months to the end of March this year – this is up for £81,104 the previous year.

The actress will also pay Corporation Tax amounting to £216,286, which means her taxable earnings were five times that figures – around £1 million.

Not only this, but books sent to Companies House this week show that Phoebe is owed £491,861 from “other sources” – thought to be ad campaigns as she branches out into a modelling career.

The balance sheet revealed she has paid herself almost £400,000 in loans and dividends – triple the £67,000 she had paid herself in the previous twelve months.

The 27-year-old shot to fame as Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix period drama, which premiered in December 2020.

Since then, the actress has been cast in several upcoming films.

Within the next year, she will star in Netflix’s The Bank of Dave, Sony’s I Heart Murder, Amazon’s Exiting Times, which she will also executive produce, and an adaptation of the book Outlaws Scarlett and Browne.

Phoebe also made her debut in the beauty industry when she became the face of cult beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury in September 2021.

