Body language expert reveals how Love Island’s Gemma REALLY feels about Luca

Love Island’s Luca and Gemma went on their first date together outside of the villa on Wednesday night.

The couple enjoyed a romantic seaside date, and discussed their future together.

While Luca joked, “I feel like I’m going to propose!,” Love Island fans quickly pointed out that Gemma seemed closed off to the 23-year-old.

One Twitter user wrote, “That whole date just made it seem that Gemma does not like Luca as much as he likes her,” as another said, “I don’t know why I cringed at the date Gemma and Luca had.. I don’t think she’s all that into him.”

A third weighed in, “Lmao Gemma really has no facial expressions. This is a date and shorty mad dry idk how luca does it.”

However, speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton revealed that Gemma and Luca are actually “very much into each other.”

“You’ll notice that Gemma often sits with her arms folded or legs crossed when speaking with Luca, appearing closed off,” he pointed out.

“While this shows instinctively her guard is always up, it is a common recurrence with Gemma suggesting that this is a comfortable position for her to adopt in most situations.”

“For instance, Gemma will sit like this when speaking with the other islanders in the villa and when her emotions have differed greatly in various situations.”

Darren said her posture doesn’t mean she’s “disinterested” in her beau, but rather it’s a “power gesture” for Gemma.

“It’s a position Gemma adopts when she wants to assert her dominance or feel more in control.”

The body language expert deduced from Gemma’s interactions with Luca that she has “strong feelings for him, and at this stage, she isn’t looking elsewhere.”

Love Island fans have previously joked that Luca is more into Gemma’s footballer father Michael Owen than he is into her.

During their date, the fishmonger joked about wanting to be able to play football as well as her father, which sent fans into a frenzy.

However, Darren revealed, “You could see she was happy to open up about her family life with Luca.”

Luca impressed fans when he spoke with Gemma about waiting for her mum’s approval, before making things official between them.

“Previously, she has shown discomfort discussing her personal life away from the villa, but here Gemma relaxed as she spoke about wanting Luca to win her mum’s approval – proving she genuinely wants their relationship to work,” Darren said.

The teaser for tonight’s Love Island revealed that Gemma and Luca may be ready to drop the “L bomb” to each other.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

