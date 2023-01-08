Award-winning singer unmasked on the latest episode of The Masked Singer UK

Award-winning singer Lulu was unmasked on the latest episode of The Masked Singer UK.

The Scottish star, who represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1969, was behind the Piece Of Cake costume.

The judges – Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross – had previously guessed that Piece Of Cake was Kylie Minogue, DJ Annie Macmanus, actress Ruby Wax and Icelandic singer Bjork.

That was so emotional, even my cake was in TIERS!

Huge Congratulations to the AMAZING 🍰 #PieceOfCake #MaskedSingerUK 🎭❤️ pic.twitter.com/PCAjTZ2Eyb — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 7, 2023

After being unmasked, Lulu admitted: “I’m slightly in shock. I’m in and now I’m off.”

“It’s adorable, I love watching the show, my grandchildren love the show, they love it – I love it and that’s why I’m here. It’s just such a fun show.”

When host Joel Dommett asked why she chose to be a piece of cake, the 74-year-old explained: “Because I’m so terribly sweet. But only occasionally.”

Weeeeellllll – so brilliant to see true singing legend LULU on #MaskedSingerUK – 50 years in the business and as iconic as ever! A truly sweet slice of entertainment from Piece Of Cake! @ThisisDavina @MaskedSingerUK #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/YhEVk9NaXp — Jon Connell (@jonconnell) January 7, 2023

Rubbish, Jacket Potato, Pigeon, Rhino and Fawn also performed on Saturday night’s show.

Last weekend, former Sky Sports pundit Chris Kamara was unmasked as Ghost in the first elimination of the new series.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday on ITV1 and Virgin Media One.