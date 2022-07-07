ANOTHER Sex Education star reveals they won’t be returning for season 4

Patricia Allison has revealed she won’t reprising her role as Ola Nyman for the fourth season of ‘Sex Education’.

Speaking on the UK radio show ‘Breakfast with Yinka and Shayna Marie’, the 27-year-old said, “I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so, so much … but unfortunately, I won’t be joining the team for Season 4.”

“Some other opportunities have come up. I’ve been doing it for three years, and I’ve genuinely loved it,” the actress revealed.

When pressed on whether it had been a difficult decision, she replied, “Absolutely. I guess I have to say goodbye at some time, which is kind of sad, but other things are coming.”

In a January 2020 interview with British Vogue, Patricia explained the love she has for her character Ola.

“Ola is just the kind of character to me that you could never really put in a box,” she said.

“She really is the definition of pansexual, she will go based on the personality and who makes a laugh, and who catches her eye in that sparkly way.”

“I really like that we show that side of sexuality because a lot of young people are trying to figure out what sort of box they go in – there’s other ways that you can put your sexuality into. Pansexuality is also something that’s never really been discussed properly before,” the 27-year-old explained.

The hit Netflix show follows protagonists Otis Millburn (Asa Butterfield), Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), and Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) as they attempt to redeem the stigma-ridden sex education system at Moordale secondary school.

Ola was originally introduced in the first season as Otis’ love interest, however they called time on their relationship in the second season due to their lack of sexual chemistry.

However, the character moved on to a fan-favourite relationship with Lily Iglehart (Tanya Reynolds).

‘Sex Education’ has been praised by viewers for delving into the nitty-gritty of sexual intimacy, and LGBTQ+ representation.

The actress previously told The Upcoming, “We don’t make the sex scenes too sexy. They’re not sexy, or glamourised, or grotesque.”

“And I think that’s really interesting to see. In terms of nudity, it’s awkward and embarrassing and we take these moments and give them a dialogue. And I don’t think that’s ever been done before,” she explained.

Patricia’s news comes months after Simone Ashley announced she wouldn’t be reprising her role as Olivia Hanan on ‘Sex Education’.

In an interview on ITV’s ‘This Morning’, the 27-year-old revealed she wanted to put all of her focus on the extremely successful Netflix original ‘Bridgerton’.

“I get asked [about her ‘Sex Education’ return] all the time,” she said. “No, I’m a ‘Bridgerton’ girl now.”

‘Sex Education’ was renewed for a fourth season one week after season 3 premiered on Netflix in September 2021.

However, the new season’s premiere date has not yet been announced.