Another celebrity has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The 53-year-old was the seventh celebrity to leave the competition.

The journalist was partnered with professional dancer Lauren Oakley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sri Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm)

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Krishnan wrote: “That’s all folks. Heartbroken. Thanks for the love and support – I’m so delighted that so many people enjoyed watching us.”

“@bbcstrictly brought me more happiness than I ever imagined. It has been life changing and life affirming. There is something about taking big risks, performing, giving it everything, making yourself totally vulnerable and shedding the armour you normally use to survive that is exhilarating, liberating and inspiring.”

“Dancing is physically and emotionally unique. I had more fun than should normally be allowed on television.”

“I owe the vast majority of it my stunning dance partner @laurenmayoakley who is brilliant in every way, funny, clever, caring, gorgeous and wise. She taught me with patience and trust, boosted me when I doubted, picked me up when I crumbled.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sri Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm)

“If you want to understand the kind of person she is: when dance performance shut down during the pandemic Lauren worked in a care home, she dreams of running an animal sanctuary and she’s so fun she really ought to be presenting children’s (and family) television,” Krishnan continued.

“She is an incredibly talented dancer, choreographer and producer. When we met she said she had one aim: to make me love dance. She succeeded in week one. And somehow we made it to week eight. It had to come to an end sooner or later – the others were just too good.”

“They’re all lovely and talented. It was a very special team of people to be part of and we look after each other.”

“The Strictly production team are the best in entertainment. I’ve never felt more safe in other peoples’ hands. Going to wardrobe (especially wardrobe) and makeup and hair was always a joy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sri Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm)

“My beautiful wife Lisa supported me perfectly throughout, after being the first person to convince me to do the show,” Krishnan continued.

“My talented daughter Jasmine cheered me on as only she can, my sceptical rockstar son Jay learned to love Strictly (and Claudia) almost as much as I did”

“I don’t quite know what happens now. Re-entry to normal life ain’t easy after something like Strictly. Especially when normal life is something as extraordinary as C4 News.”

“The team there put up with me being semi-detached (to put it mildly) for the last two months. Thanks everyone. See u soon. Xx.”