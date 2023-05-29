Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary address controversy surrounding This Morning as they return to hosting duties

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding This Morning on Monday, as they returned to host the show in Holly Willoughby’s absence.

The ITV programme has been plunged into chaos since Phillip Schofield announced his departure from the show, after 20 years at the helm.

Over the weekend, former This Morning star Dr Ranj Singh slammed the show in an explosive statement on social media, claiming there was a “toxic culture” behind the scenes.

On Monday’s episode, stand-in hosts Alison and Dermot addressed the elephant in the room before starting their daily review of the newspapers.

Dermot said: “We all know we happen to be in the news at the moment and of course we appreciate that. But just from both of us, the crew and the whole team downstairs, we love making this show for you.”

Alison then added: “Yes, we really do and that’s exactly what we’re going to do, we’re going to continue doing that. Let’s go on with our first news story.”

During the show, guest Gyles Brandreth also touched on the controversy by telling the hosts: “We’re very happy to be here, can I say that? This is a happy place to work, I enjoy coming in here. We are happy people in a happy place with interesting stories.”

In his explosive social media statement over the weekend, Dr Ranj Singh said: “I was on the show for 10 years and I genuinely loved and valued working there. However, over time I grew increasingly worried about things behind the scenes and how people, including myself, were being treated.”

“I didn’t know the truth about what was going on with Phillip, but I do know the issues with This Morning go far beyond him. It takes more than one person to create a culture.”

Dr Ranj said he “did what I thought was right” and made a complaint, adding “especially given that my job is to look after people’s wellbeing and I had been heavily involved in diversity, anti-bullying and mental health projects across the channel”.

“I then found myself being used less and less,” he alleged.

“I even took my concerns directly to the top of ITV: the culture at This Morning had become toxic, no longer aligned with ITV values, and I felt like because I whistle-blew I was managed out.”

“But as history and experience have taught us, things like bullying and discrimination are very hard to prove, particularly in hindsight and when the ‘people in power’ control the narrative. As we’ve seen, no review or investigation is foolproof.”

“I haven’t worked on the show since… and I’m not the only one who has spoken up or experienced similar,” he added.

“That was two years ago and, frankly, it still hurts. The whole process was pretty heart-breaking and even affected my mental health. But I’m happy to say I’ve found my feet again, know my worth and have found my tribe.

He continued: “There are some good people in TV, but we need to be brave and stand up to those who aren’t. Even if it’s scary as hell, we have to do the right thing otherwise nothing will change. I sincerely hope something good comes from all this.”

He also added in the post’s caption that “there is so much more” he could say.

In response to Dr Ranj’s statement, an ITV spokesperson said: “We are sorry to read Dr Ranj’s post today. At ITV we are fully committed to providing every opportunity for anyone who works with us to raise any concern or comments they may have.

“Following a complaint made by Dr Ranj, we appointed an external and independent advisor to carry out a review. This external review found no evidence of bullying or discrimination.”

Dr Ranj’s statement came amid the controversy surrounding Phillip Schofield’s exit from the show.

Last Saturday, the TV presenter announced his departure from This Morning after 20 years at the helm, following reports of a strained relationship with his co-host Holly Willoughby.

Phillip has since parted ways with ITV entirely, after admitting to having an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a younger man, who worked on the show as a runner.

The 61-year-old, who was still married to his wife Stephanie Lowe at the time, admitted he lied about the affair to ITV bosses, his agents and the media.

Over the weekend, ITV confirmed they had investigated “rumours of a relationship” in 2020.

The broadcaster said in a statement: “Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated.”

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.”

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.”

“Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”