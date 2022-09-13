The best red carpet looks from the 2022 Emmy Awards

Comedian Kenan Thompson hosted the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Ahead of the awards show, which celebrated the best in television, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet.

Take a look at some of our favourite looks below:

Zendaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Lizzo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Lily James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Elle Fanning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Rachel Lindsay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

HoYeon Jung

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Quinta Brunson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Amanda Seyfried

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Sydney Sweeney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Sandra Oh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Reese Witherspoon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)