Steal Her Style: Erica Cody wows in blue feather dress at The Gossies 2023

Erica Cody looked show-stopping at The Gossies 2023.

The singer, who was nominated for Best Music Act, stepped out in serious style on the red carpet ahead of the star-studded awards show.

This year’s theme was Circus, and Erica wore a stunning cobalt blue feather mini dress for the occasion.

Commenting on Erica’s OOTN, one followers wrote: “Blue is ur colour 💙🦋”

Another commented: “The outfit is everything 🔥🔥🔥”, while a third penned: “Your color 💙💙”

Want to steal Erica’s style? Her dress is from Club L London, and you can buy it for €375 here.