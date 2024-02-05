Ad
Our favourite red carpet looks from the Grammys 2024

Some of our favourite celebrities stepped out to attend the Grammys on Sunday night and donned some of their best looks on the red carpet.

The 66th annual awards ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

Take a look at some of our favourite looks from tonight below:

Dua Lipa

 

Billie Eilish

 

Noah Kahan

 

Victoria Monet

 

Miley Cyrus

 

Paris Hilton

 

Olivia Rodrigo

 

Taylor Swift

 

