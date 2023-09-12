Our favourite looks from last year’s MTV VMAs

Ahead of tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards, we are taking a look back on the style from last year’s black carpet.
Nicki Minaj hosted the show live from the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, with a host of celebs in attendance.
Check out our favourite looks from the 2022 VMAs:
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X attends the 2022 MTV #VMAs pic.twitter.com/cGZbSzY52q
— @21metgala (@21metgala) August 28, 2022
Sabrina Carpenter
View this post on Instagram
Taylor Swift
no thoughts just taylor swift at the VMAs 2022 pic.twitter.com/6efAIGtci3
— veronica¹⁹⁸⁹ (@soitfuckingoes) September 3, 2022
Khalid
Khalid attends the 2022 MTV #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Txw6V1B1Ar
— @21metgala (@21metgala) August 28, 2022
Måneskin
maneskin at the MTV VMAs 2022 pic.twitter.com/NLbrgYi18I
— victoria de angelis archive (@ArchiveAngelis) November 6, 2022
Becky G
Becky G attends the 2022 MTV #VMAs pic.twitter.com/7pi4qMeexF
— @21metgala (@21metgala) August 28, 2022
Lizzo
Kicking off the 2022 #VMA carpet with @lizzo bringing out the FAB-U-LOUS 🖤 pic.twitter.com/bXI3GxUpdJ
— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 28, 2022
Conan Gray
Conan Gray attends the 2022 MTV #VMAs pic.twitter.com/a0rLaO0ogR
— @21metgala (@21metgala) August 28, 2022
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron attends the 2022 MTV #VMAs pic.twitter.com/xaY0P0P0Vk
— @21metgala (@21metgala) August 28, 2022