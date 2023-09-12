Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Our favourite looks from last year’s MTV VMAs

Lil Nas X on the black carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Ahead of tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards, we are taking a look back on the style from last year’s black carpet.

Nicki Minaj hosted the show live from the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, with a host of celebs in attendance.

Check out our favourite looks from the 2022 VMAs:

Lil Nas X

Sabrina Carpenter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Taylor Swift

Khalid

Måneskin

Becky G

Lizzo

Conan Gray

Dove Cameron

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us