WIN: €250 voucher for Kerry Hanaphy Clinic to celebrate their fantastic Black Friday sale

We’re giving away a €250 voucher for the Kerry Hanaphy Clinic to celebrate their fantastic Black Friday sale.

This Black Friday, the Kerry Hanaphy Clinic are offering 20% of ALL vouchers for 24 hours, available to buy online at www.kerryhanaphy.com and in-clinic.

The offer will take place from midnight on Thursday, November 23rd to midnight on Friday, the 24th of November.

Long at the forefront of skincare and anti-ageing in Ireland, the medically led Kerry Hanaphy Clinic stands out as a beacon of experience and innovation in the realm of aesthetics.

Led by a sensational team of doctors, dentists and nurses, the Kerry Hanaphy Clinic has three locations across Dublin – South William Street, Citywest and Swords.

The clinics offer their dedicated clients only the best in a vast array of treatments – from Fillers, Anti-Wrinkle, Profhilo and Facials to the newly introduced Sofwave, FocusDual and now Polynucleotides – there is something available to suit all skin types, tones and desires.

To be in with a chance of winning a €250 voucher for the Kerry Hanaphy Clinic to celebrate their Black Friday sale, enter our competition on Instagram below: