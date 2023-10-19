WIN: A luxury getaway at the 5* Fairmont Carton House and a pair of Missoggi sculpting leggings

We’ve teamed up with Missoggi to give one Goss.ie reader the ultimate luxury prize.

The lucky winner will receive a pair of Missoggi Seamless Nero Collection Leggings, designed to help you achieve your ideal body and style.

The winner will also be treated to a relaxing overnight stay for two at the 5* Fairmont Carton House in Maynooth, Co. Kildare.

Missoggi‘s mission is to empower women to feel confident and strong in their bodies.

They provide versatile clothing that flatters all shapes and sizes, perfect for the confident and adventurous woman who wants to look and feel her best every day.

The brand is focused on creating high-quality garments that are comfortable, durable, and stylish.

Missoggi‘s signature leggings are designed to fit like a second skin, providing support and shaping to the wearer’s body.

Get ready to slip into a world where fashion meets functionality with the Seamless Nero Collection Leggings – crafted with the finest Italian manufacturing.

Designed with your comfort in mind, these leggings feature a classic 4” shape and a sculpted banded elasticized waist.

Say goodbye to the constant tug-and-pull battle – Missoggi has engineered the perfect fit that adapts to your body, offering both support and stretch.

Slip them on, and you’ll understand why comfort has found a new definition.

Engineered with highly breathable and moisture-wicking Emana fabric, these leggings are ready to tackle whatever the day throws at you.

From the gym to the workplace, these leggings keep you cool and dry, allowing you to move with ease.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of these luxury sculpting leggings, plus an overnight stay at Fairmont Carton House, simply enter our competition on Instagram below: