WIN: A 250 euro voucher for Halloween HQ – plus two spooky inflatables

We’ve teamed up with Halloween HQ to give one Goss.ie reader the perfect prize for spooky season.

One lucky reader will receive a €250 voucher to spend in store or online, along with two inflatables to decorate your home with.

Halloween HQ is Ireland and Europe’s largest Halloween store, with over 3,000 exciting products.

From fancy dress costumes and accessories, to makeup and decorations, Halloween HQ is your one-stop shop for everything you need this Halloween.

October 31st is just a few weeks away, so it’s time to begin your search for the perfect Halloween costume.

Some of this year’s most popular costumes include Wednesday Addams and the Addams family, Harley Quinn and, of course, Barbie.

Halloween HQ also have a huge range of more classic costumes – from witches and vampires, to zombies and superheroes.

You can shop the full collection in stores across the country, on their website, or in Party Delights stores in Liffey Valley, Mahon Point Cork, and Pavilions Swords.

Halloween HQ has given Goss.ie readers a special discount code.

For 20% off the website, simply use the code GOSS20 at checkout. Offer valid until October 19th.

For your chance to win a €250 voucher to spend in Halloween HQ, plus an inflatable graveyard with lights and light-up pumpkin inflatables, simply enter our competition on Instagram below:

*** INSTAGRAM POST GOES HERE ***

Check out Halloween HQ online: