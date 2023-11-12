The Top Hotels To Visit In Dublin 2023

November is the perfect time to plan a winter staycation, whether you’re booking with friends or a significant other.

Before the hustle and bustle of the festive season kicks off, why not take some time out for some much-needed R&R before the year is out?

Whether you’re looking for somewhere close to home or travelling to Ireland’s capital city for some Christmas shopping, Dublin has so many stunning hotels to visit at this time of year.

From city centre haunts to boutique castles on the outskirts of town, we’ve listed the top hotels to visit in Dublin for 2023:

Clontarf Castle Hotel

Clontarf Castle is a perfect blend of a boutique and luxury hotel, providing unique style and exceptional service in comfortable surroundings.

Set in an 12th-century castle, this unique luxury hotel is well thought out from the guests’ point of view by providing a modern aesthetic built around an ancient form.

Located just 15 minutes from the heart of Dublin City Centre and 5 miles from Dublin Airport, Clontarf Castle is an oasis, tucked away in a tranquil setting of Dublin Bay and surrounded by fabulous golf courses.

Guests can expect lavish hotel bedrooms with comfort in mind, and can dine in their award-winning Fahrenheit Restaurant.

With carefully designed contemporary menus, impeccable service and sophisticated signature cocktails in a unique location, a dining experience at Fahrenheit Restaurant is an encounter like no other.

Recently awarded their second AA Rosette for culinary excellence within Ireland, Head Chef Paul Devoy takes the best of local artisan produce to design dishes that embrace freshness and ensure quality of flavour with seasonal menu’s that showcase the best of Irish throughout the year.

Number 59

No.59 is a brand-new luxury guesthouse on Camden Street, offering an unparalleled stay for guests seeking an intimate experience in Dublin City.

With its prime location, curated interior design, and commitment to hospitality, No.59 aims to set a new standard for luxury on Camden Street.

Their private and tastefully decorated lounge is also perfect for hosting various occasions, from intimate private gatherings to corporate meetings.

With a host of room options available, No.59 Guesthouse is ideally located for travellers seeking an experience that fuses old-world charm with modern luxury.

Hyatt Centric The Liberties Dublin

The four-star Hyatt Centric is one of Dublin’s newest hotels and is conveniently located right in the heart of one of the city’s most historic neighbourhoods, The Liberties.

Hyatt Centric combines all the style and comfort you’d expect from an international brand with the warm welcome and friendly service you’d expect from a family-owned hotel.

The hotel is known for its instagram-worthy features such as its bespoke interior design, fabulous food and cocktails, and its history wall showcasing the amazing historical artefacts found during the building of the hotel.

Hyatt Centric is just a ten-minute walk from some of Dublin’s most popular areas and attractions including St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Grafton Street and the iconic Guinness Storehouse.

Hilton Dublin Kilmainham

The Hilton Dublin Kilmainham hotel is a 4-star property located opposite the historic Kilmainham Gaol, one of the top city attractions, as well as the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

Only a short 10-minute drive from Dublin’s City Centre, this hotel is the perfect choice for a relaxing stay with the family, a weekend city break, or a business trip with its 130 spacious and comfortable bedrooms.

During your stay, you can enjoy the hydrotherapy pool in the LivingWell Leisure Centre, which is also complete with a jacuzzi, sauna, steam room & full equipped gym.

The hotel’s Broyage Bar, Bistro and Terrace boasts a relaxed and stylish setting, with an all day dining menu available & a must-try weekend brunch.

There is plenty to explore in the area too, with Dublin Zoo and the Guinness Storehouse located nearby.

The Gibson Hotel

Looking for a fantastic Dublin stay? Look no further than The Gibson Hotel!

Nestled in the Point Village right next to the 3Arena, this hotel is just a hop, skip, and a jump from the heart of Dublin with the Luas RED line located right outside their front door.

It’s also just a 20 minute walk to the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park Stadium, making it the perfect base for sports & concert fans.

The Gibson Hotel is designed with your comfort in mind. The bright and spacious rooms provide the perfect balance of atmosphere and relaxation, ensuring that you feel super cozy and at ease during your stay.

From their big and comfy beds to the thoughtful amenities, they’ve got everything you need to make your stay a memorable one.

Looking for some delicious food and drinks during your stay? Head to their Hemi Bar or Coda Eatery, home of First Dates Ireland.

Whether you’re in the mood for a quick snack or a full meal, their talented chefs have got you covered.

