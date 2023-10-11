Everything you need to know about National Women’s Enterprise Day – and how to get involved

National Women’s Enterprise Day, Ireland’s largest female enterprise event, will take place on Thursday, October 19th, 2023.

Now in its 17th year, the National Women’s Enterprise Day (NWED) is going from strength to strength with 14 inspiring events taking place nationwide this year.

With a range of motivational speakers and topics covering everything from leadership to developing a strategic mindset, the events will feature experts from all walks of life – including experienced business owners who have seen it all.

Some well-known faces involved in events across the country include broadcaster and businesswoman Anna Daly; beauty entrepreneur Marissa Carter, Head of the Ploughing Championships Anna May McHugh; MD of Ardmore Studios Elaine Geraghty; entrepreneur, businesswoman and broadcaster Norah Casey; The Smooth Company founder Aine Kennedy; and National Enterprise Awards winner Noreen Hackett of Advanced Cosmetics.

Whether you have a great idea and don’t know how to take the first step, or maybe you dream of starting a business and you want to know what supports are out there, NWED 2023 will inform, inspire, and motivate you with a range of events across the network of 31 Local Enterprise Offices.

Whether you own a business or not, NWED is for everyone and this year’s theme “Empowering Business Together” says it all.

According to the latest published Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report, Ireland has the 3rd highest rate of early-stage female entrepreneurs across European countries.

The report also recorded an increase in youth entrepreneurship (18 – 24 age group has increased from 6.7% in 2018 to 16.4% in 2021).

The Local Enterprise Offices continue to play an important role in maintaining and growing this rate.

This is in line with Enterprise Ireland’s 2025 ambitious target to increase the number of female-led companies growing internationally by 100%.

The Local Enterprise Offices also run several initiatives to foster entrepreneurship across the country.

These include Local Enterprise Week, the National Enterprise Awards, the Student Enterprise Programme, National Women’s Enterprise Day and Local Enterprise Showcase.

The Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.

Established in 2014, the Local Enterprise Offices are the essential resource for any entrepreneur looking to start a business or any small business that is looking for support or advice to help them grow.

Since their inception eight years ago, the Local Enterprise Offices have helped create over 25,000 jobs across the country.

The LEOs work with thousands of client companies across Ireland in a diverse range of sectors offering mentoring, training, expert advice, and financial supports to small businesses.

For more information on National Women’s Enterprise Day and what events are on, visit www.LocalEnterprise.ie/NWED