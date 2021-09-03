Yvonne Connolly reunites with boyfriend John Conroy after spending months apart

The former model got emotional as she reunited with her longterm love

Yvonne Connolly has revealed she’s finally reunited with her boyfriend John Conroy.

The couple reunited for a romantic trip to Cabo in Mexico this week, after spending five months apart due to travel restrictions.

Posting a photo of John sitting in a pool at their resort, Yvonne wrote on Instagram: “It’s been 5 months since I’ve seen this man!!”

“It feels SO SO good to be reunited with my love @jccine. I ran into his arms crying like a child when he arrived,” she confessed.

“When John left to work in LA I honestly thought (pesky) covid travel restrictions into U.S would be lifted within a month or two. How wrong I was.”

“Thanks for having us Mexico. What a beautiful spot and such friendly people. I will savour every minute till John goes back to LA on Sunday.

Yvonne added: “With a bit of luck American will welcome travellers back before he finishes his job in November.”

A host of the couple’s famous friends wished them well in the comment section, including Amanda Byram who wrote: “Awww so lovely, enjoy every second!!”

Irish actress Victoria Smurfit also commented: “So happy for you both!”

The former model found love with John after splitting from Ronan Keating in 2011.

Yvonne shares three kids with the Boyzone star – Jack, 22, Missy, 20, and Ali, 15.