Yvonne Connolly reunites with boyfriend John Conroy after spending months apart

Yvonne Connolly has revealed she’s finally reunited with her boyfriend John Conroy.
The couple reunited for a romantic trip to Cabo in Mexico this week, after spending five months apart due to travel restrictions.
Posting a photo of John sitting in a pool at their resort, Yvonne wrote on Instagram: “It’s been 5 months since I’ve seen this man!!”
“It feels SO SO good to be reunited with my love @jccine. I ran into his arms crying like a child when he arrived,” she confessed.
“When John left to work in LA I honestly thought (pesky) covid travel restrictions into U.S would be lifted within a month or two. How wrong I was.”
“Thanks for having us Mexico. What a beautiful spot and such friendly people. I will savour every minute till John goes back to LA on Sunday.
Yvonne added: “With a bit of luck American will welcome travellers back before he finishes his job in November.”
A host of the couple’s famous friends wished them well in the comment section, including Amanda Byram who wrote: “Awww so lovely, enjoy every second!!”
Irish actress Victoria Smurfit also commented: “So happy for you both!”
The former model found love with John after splitting from Ronan Keating in 2011.
Yvonne shares three kids with the Boyzone star – Jack, 22, Missy, 20, and Ali, 15.