Yvonne Connolly praises ‘strong’ daughter Ali for supporting her after horror accident

The accident left her with a broken arm and serious injuries to her face

Yvonne Connolly has praised her “strong” daughter Ali for supporting her after her horror horse riding accident last year.

The former model shares son Jack, 22, and daughters Missy, 20, and Ali, 15, with her ex-husband Ronan Keating.

Back in November 2019, the 47-year-old’s life was turned upside down when she was kicked by a horse.

The freak accident left her with a broken arm and serious injuries to her face, and Yvonne has revealed it took a year and “extensive surgery” for her to recover.

The mum-of-three was left with three plates in her face and nearly lost an eye.

Despite her traumatic ordeal, Yvonne returned to horse riding quite quickly after the accident – with the support of her youngest child Ali.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine, Yvonne said: “My youngest daughter Ali is really strong and she encouraged me to get back on the horse which was great and really therapeutic for me.”

“My older kids, who aren’t into horses, were a little more nervous about me riding again. I think they know how much it means to me though and they gave me their blessing to start again.”

“That made me quickly forget about it. A year later, you get used to looking at yourself again.”

Ad

The mother-of-three also credited her longterm partner John Conroy for making her laugh over the past year.

“It was so bad we just had to laugh. As well as that it was the first time in our relationship where we had a full year together,” she said.

“Even though there was my accident and Covid – two negative things – I had a beautiful time with John and my family so those were the positives.”

Ad

“Something I’ve learned with friends and people around you, it’s about quality not quantity,” she confessed.

“I was surrounded by very good people, a great family who are so supportive and people who instil confidence.”

“I went out for dinner not long after the accident and I had clear plastic healing patches over the scars.”

“With the heat of the restaurant they started to peel and fall down and my friend said, ‘I’m having dinner with Mrs Doubtfire! It was things like that I needed.”

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker get candid as they talk about the highs and lows of the past few years in business.

The girls also share their thoughts on Disney’s brand new Cruella movie, and reveal what fans should expect from the KUWTK reunion.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.