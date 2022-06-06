Will.i.am apologises to fans after being booed at Galway gig for calling Ireland part of the UK

Will.i.am has apologised to fans for calling Ireland part of the UK.

The Black Eyed Peas performed in Pearse Stadium at Salthill over the Bank Holiday weekend, with thousands of fans attending the gig.

However, the massive crowd was left unimpressed and started booing after the band mistook Ireland for the UK.

The Black Eyed Peas were fantastic in Galway tonight, but somebody needs to tell them Ireland is not in the UK. It’s quite surprising how many musicians/celebrities make the mistake — Conor Capplis (@conorcapplis) June 4, 2022

Taking to Twitter to react to the blunder, one fan wrote: “The Black Eyed Peas were fantastic in Galway tonight, but somebody needs to tell them Ireland is not in the UK. It’s quite surprising how many musicians/celebrities make the mistake.”

Another tweeted: “Someone tell the black eyed peas that Galway isn’t in the uk.”

A third penned: “Disappointed to hear @iamwill speak about being in the UK when in Galway, a very proud city in the west of Ireland. A little history lesson wouldn’t go astray. @bep.”

Disappointed to hear @iamwill speak about being in the UK when in Galway, a very proud city in the west of Ireland. A little history lesson wouldn’t go astray. @bep — Eric Hennelly Flanagan (@EricHFlanagan) June 4, 2022

The group’s frontman will.i.am has since issued an apology for the mix-up.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’m so sorry for that mistake…Please forgive my ignorance & accept my apology…”

“Today’s mess up was honest airhead embarrassing mistake…& I’m sorry…the republic of Ireland fought for their independence…and that’s inspiring…”

I’m so sorry for that mistake…Please forgive my ignorance & accept my apology…#LOVE… https://t.co/6TWg7WEPXz — will.i.am (@iamwill) June 4, 2022

You’re 1000% correct…It’s not confusion…I spend lots of time in this part of the world to know the difference…todays mess up was honest airhead embarrassing mistake…& I’m sorry…the republic of Ireland fought for their independence…and that’s inspiring…#LOVE https://t.co/gQGI74sfDb — will.i.am (@iamwill) June 4, 2022