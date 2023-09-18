Well-known trio confirmed for Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland

Gavan Reilly, Zara King and Richard Chambers have been confirmed for the upcoming Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland special.

The show will air this Wednesday, September 20 at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

It will see celebs from various strands of Irish life take to the sofa and react to the very best of television as it happens! So, sit back and watch TV, to watch others sit back and watch TV.

Gavan said: “I’ve been a Gogglebox fan since the early days of the British series – so much so that the older series are one of the most-watched things on our Netflix!”

“It was great to see an Irish edition get off the ground and it’s really exciting to get to be part of a landmark special episode like this one.”

The confirmed line-up so far also includes Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian, Virgin Media stars Tommy Bowe, Karen Koster and Martin King, TikTok sensation Tadhg Fleming and his family, Kerry Katona and Alison Spittle, and Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Laurita Blewitt.