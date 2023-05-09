Well-known faces show their support for Wild Youth ahead of the Eurovision semi-final

A host of famous faces have been showing their support for Wild Youth ahead of tonight’s Eurovision semi-final.

The Dublin-based band will perform their song ‘We Are One’ at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The foursome will compete against fourteen other countries – including Azerbaijan, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Israel, Latvia, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Eurovision 1992 winner Linda Martin said: “They are four good looking boys. They have a very catchy tune.”

“I think they have a very good chance in the competition.”

“Even if they don’t win, taking part in the Eurovision is a fantastic opportunity. You have the chance to sing in front of a huge audience of 350 million people. They have a great song.”

Meanwhile Twink said: “We are in danger. Because after all these years methinks we are in with a big huge shot of winning it again with that terrific U2/ Coldplay feel piece of music.”

The 72-year-old, whose real name is Adele King, praised Wild Youth for their “confident assured cool performance”.

“Although they still distinctly maintain their own individual sound and style,” Twink said, adding that their song ‘We Are One’ is “is surely an anthem for our times”.

“Very proud to stand over that entry,” she added. “Fingers crossed now. If that [song] doesn’t get through there is no justice.”

Legendary Eurovision commentator Marty Whelan shared a photo of himself with the band, writing: “And so we sent our Wild Youth off to the venue… Bon chance. 🇮🇪.”

And so we sent our Wild Youth off to the venue… Bon chance. 🇮🇪 @Eurovision pic.twitter.com/QACwtZnEL1 — Marty Whelan (@martylyricfm) May 9, 2023

Erica Cody also shared a photo of herself with Wild Youth via her Instagram story.

She penned: “Best of luck to our boys & my pals @bandwildyouth in tonight’s @eurovision semi-final! Bring it home.”

Wild Youth will perform sixth in tonight’s semi-final.

The first Eurovision semi-final airs tonight at 8pm on RTÉ One.