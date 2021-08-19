We finally know when The Late Late Show is returning

We finally know when The Late Late Show will be back on our screens.

The popular show wrapped for the summer in May and now we can look forward to having it back on our screens very soon.

The chat show will return on Friday, September 3 at it’s usual time of 9:35pm on RTÉ One, and it will celebrate it’s 60th anniversary this season.

Speaking about the last season at the RTÉ new season launch, the show’s host Ryan Tubridy said: “I felt we embraced a whole new sense of empathy for people at home.”

“I definitely grew considerably in terms of who I am as a person and as a presenter. It felt like things changed. I was well-guided from my colleagues and friends and they brought me to places career-wise and professionally I hadn’t been to before.”

Ryan is hoping that a studio audience may return to the show in the near future if Covid-19 restrictions allow, as he said it was “a challenge to broadcast to an empty hall.”

The RTÉ star also shared his excitement to be getting stuck into the show again.

He said: “I’m excited, ambitious and have an insatiable appetite for more because this is it, this is the emergence from the shadows”

“I’m ready to get back and stuck in. It feels like it’s a different time to the last two seasons kicking off, so we’re ready for it.”