We finally know how we can watch the Gossip Girl reboot in Ireland.

The brand new series premiered on HBO Max in the US in July, but Irish fans have been unable to watch the teen drama.

However, RTÉ has now confirmed that the Gossip Girl reboot will premiere on RTÉ television and the RTÉ Player this autumn.

The broadcaster announced the news as part of their autumn schedule launch today.

Fans can also binge the original series on RTÉ Player, as it will feature all six seasons of the first Gossip Girl series – which starred Blake Lively and Leighton Meester.

The revival series largely focuses on the lives of main characters Audrey Hope, Zoya Lott and Otto ‘Obie’ Bergmann IV.

Lead actress Emily Alyn Lind plays ‘Audrey’, alongside Whitney Peak, who plays ‘Zoya’, and Eli Brown, who stars as ‘Otto’.

The cast also includes Tavi Gevinson, who plays ‘Kate Keller’, Jordan Alexander, who stars as ‘Julien Calloway’, and Savannah Lee Smith, who plays ‘Monet de Haan’.

Zión Moreno also plays ‘Luna La’, Evan Mock stars as ‘Akeno “Aki” Menzies’, and Thomas Doherty plays ‘Max Wolfe’.

The show’s official summary reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.”

“The prestige series will address just how much social media-and the landscape of New York itself-has changed in the intervening years.”