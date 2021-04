We're back with another new episode!

WATCH: We talk iconic reality star couples on the Gosscast

The latest episode of the Gosscast is here, hosted by Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker.

Recording the podcast via Zoom, this week we’re delving into the most iconic (in our opinion) reality star couples from over the years.

From Katie Price and Peter Andre, to Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag – we’re taking an epic trip down memory lane…

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.