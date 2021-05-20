We're back with another new episode!

WATCH: We talk all things Friends on the Gosscast

The latest episode of the Gosscast is here, hosted by Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker.

Recording the podcast via Zoom, this week we’re talking all things Friends – ahead of the show’s much-anticipated reunion special.

The girls share some of their favourite moments from the iconic series, and reveal why they think people still love it so much in 2021.

Alexandra and Kendra also talk Ariana Grande’s secret wedding to Dalton Gomez, and the fact Naomi Campbell just became a mother!

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.