WATCH: Brian Dowling and husband Arthur Gourounlian share hilarious outtakes from TV appearance

These two are so funny!

Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian have shared some hilarious outtakes from a TV appearance they filmed earlier this week.

The couple were trying to film a video message for Virgin Media’s Six O’Clock Show, however, they ran into some difficulty.

Brian shared the video montage with his 149k followers on Instagram.

He captioned the post: “The @sixoclockshow show asked us @gourounlian to record a little video for them. This is what DIDN’T make the cut 😂.”

“No husbands were harmed in the making of this, or were they🙈,” he added.

Fans flooded the comment section to express their love for Brian and Arthur.

“Omg Arthur’s laugh 😀I love it. It cheers me up every time I hear it. Love you two,” one follower wrote.

“When you’re having a bad day! These guys light up any room lol😂,” another penned.

