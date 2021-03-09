Vogue Williams shares hilarious throwback photos from her modelling days

"They’re too good not to share..."

Vogue Williams has shared hilarious throwback photos from her modelling days.

The Irish presenter took to Instagram to share snaps from photoshoots she did when she was younger, poking fun at herself.

The post includes photos of the Dublin native posing inside a giant burger, sitting in a large cocktail glass, and posing on a motorbike.

The mum-of-two captioned the post: “Found some of my old ‘modelling’ pictures! They’re too good not to share, if you ever need a burger sold I’m you’re woman 😂😂😂”.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore commented on the post: “Is that noodles in a burger?!”

Maeve Madden wrote: “I mean are you really an irish model if you didn’t do the lotto photo call ..”

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison added: “Number 3… just brilliant 😂😍”.