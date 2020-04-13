Vogue Williams opens up on her changing pregnancy body: ‘I feel a lot bigger this time’

Vogue Williams has admitted she is finding her body changes with her second pregnancy very different.

The mum-of-one is expecting a baby girl this summer, and has confessed her bump is much bigger than her first pregnancy, and she isn’t used to being so blaoted.

Taking to Instagram the TV presenter said: “All of a sudden I feel VERY pregnant! I’m trying as much as I can to embrace my changing body but it’s not easy.”

“I feel a lot bigger this time and it’s true what they say, girls make you wider and wowza that water retention is something else 😂,” she continued.

“I’m also not into having my bump out at all, last time I was all about the crop top and this time I’m not even sure I’ll wear a bikini in the summer.

“The best thing about a second pregnancy is that you don’t have much time to think about it which actually makes it easier. So Theodore my gorgeous boy, thank you for taking up every second of my day! 💕,” she ended the post.

Vogue, 34, and husband Spencer Matthews, 31, announced they were expecting their second child last month. Revealing that they are having their first girl.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!