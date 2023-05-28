Virgin Media star Zara King confirms new romance

Ad
Zara King pictured at the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre in Golden Lane, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Virgin Media star Zara King is officially off the market.

The news reporter has confirmed she has been dating a mystery man for the past eight months, after being single for almost ten years.

Speaking to EVOKE at the VIP Style Awards on Friday, Zara said: “He DM’d me. That’s how we met.”

Zara King

“We kind of knew a lot of the same people as well. It was a slow start and yeah it’s going great.”

“It’s been kind of difficult, to meet someone. I wasn’t really looking, to be honest, I think when you’re not looking, things kind of happen…”

The Waterford native gushed: “He’s great. He’s really kind, actually and I think kindness is a quality that was number one for me.”

“If I was ever going to meet someone, I thought kindness would be the number one thing I wanted.”

