Up and Coming: Irish TikTok star Shanice Griffin

You may be familiar with Shanice Griffin from your TikTok For You page.

In just three short years, the 23-year-old has amassed an impressive following of over 456,000 people.

Shanice, who also has over 29,000 followers on Instagram, is well-known for keeping up with the latest dance trends, along with her reaction videos and more recently, her hilarious experience trialling sea moss.

We spoke to Shanice for this week’s Up and Coming feature, who opened up about her love for art, music and dancing and how she re-centres herself after falling into a creative rut.

The 23-year-old also revealed her hopes to one day land a presenting, or acting gig, and shared her advice with those looking to build their own social media empire.

Find out more about the TikTok star in our exclusive chat below:

Q. How did you get into content creating?

When I was younger, I was always interested in the idea of social media. I saw loads of people doing it, and I said, ‘You know what, one day I want to be able to do that.’ I followed Gary Vee for five or six years and in 2019, he was saying that the next big app is going to be TikTok and to get on it as soon as you can. So, I thought, you know what, he’s right about most things, so I’m gonna hop on it and see what I can do.

So, I just started making random pieces of content and it was mad, because the organic reach back then was crazy. It took me a while to build a following, but you’d reach a great amount of people in such a short period of time. Then from there I just started posting what I wanted to post, like dance videos, skit, funny videos and stuff like that. I made some of my closest friends that I have now from TikTok, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.

Q. Do you remember the first time one of your videos blew up, and what was that like?

Oh my God, yeah! I was scrolling through my For You page and I saw a couple of videos of people reacting to memes, and I decided to try a few for myself. I did that, I reacted to a couple of memes, put a voice filter on it and it just blew up overnight. I woke up and I had an extra 100,000 followers. I woke up and I was like ‘What is going on?’ Then I did a couple more of them after that, and they started to do well. But then I thought ‘I don’t want to just be known for reacting to meme videos.’

So, I started posting whatever I wanted really and dipping in and out of different thing. I don’t really have a specific niche on TikTok or Instagram and sometimes it stands to me and sometimes it doesn’t, because sometimes when a brand is looking to work with someone, they’re looking for them to have a specific niche – so it reaches their audience properly.

Q. You’re known for your comedy and dancing content on TikTok. What’s your favourite content to create?

I love making little vlogs, like voice overs and dance videos as well, because I’ve been a dancer since a very young age and that was a massive part of my life for so long. Then I wasn’t in it for a couple of years due to an injury. When TikTok came around, I saw loads of dance trends happening, so I got myself back into it that way. I’ve been just trying to go with it ever since. I felt like that part of me was missing for a few years and when TikTok came back it got me back into it, and I had a love for it again. I do think dancing and a ‘Day in the Life’ and voiceovers are my favourite.

Q. Do you find it hard to set yourself aside and stand out from other creators?

Yeah, especially because for so long, TikTok was known as a dancing app with Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae. I just didn’t want to be known as another person who’s joining in on the trends. I kind of got stuck with that for a while, and I wanted to start dance trends and other stuff. Then I decided I was just going to try everything. Because why not?

Q. You maintain your impressive following [455K] with your consistent content. Do you ever fall into a creative rut, and if so, how do you get yourself out of it?

Oh my God, all the time. All the time! If I take a break for a day, I’m like ‘Oh my God, I could be posting something that could possibly do well or reach a different audience demographic.’ To get myself out of that funk, I have to just put my phone down and meditate, go out for walks, and just detach myself from the cyber world, because I feel like if I’m just sitting there scrolling and scrolling and scrolling, I’m just going to get myself into more of a funk.

But in saying that, sometimes scrolling is helpful because you see what’s trending, and what trending sounds are going around. But when you’re on it too long, you just become overwhelmed in a way.

Q. You’ve shared your fine line tattoo designs on social media – have you or would you ever ink any of these on yourself?

Oh, that’s a good question! I’ve never even thought about it. My For You page is a mixture of dance, meditation, manifestation… loads of different things, it’s not one specific thing popping up every time. I’ve seen so many people sharing little simple tattoos, and I decided that I was going to sit down one of the days and try to come up with my own little designs. I did exactly that because I love art, I love graphic design, it’s something that I’ve loved since I was very young, even in school, art was my favourite subject.

Incorporating that into TikTok videos, and people liking them makes me think ‘Oh my God! This is mad’. Two people got my tattoo designs actually tattooed on themselves. I was sobbing when they sent me the pictures, I thought ‘What the hell!’

I don’t think any of the ones that I’ve done so far I would get tattooed on myself. But you never know, I could come up with an idea in a while and end up liking it myself and getting it tattooed. One of my main things, I said this to my mam, I’d love to design a tattoo for the both of us to get as my first tattoo. I’d love that!

Q. Last month you received a lot of compliments on your TikTok duet with Dermot Kennedy. Is singing something you want to pursue in the future?

I don’t think so. I think it’s just something that I like doing. It’s a little hobby. In school, I did music as well as art and I don’t think it’s something I’d pursue. I don’t think it’s for me, I’m more down the route of eventually, hopefully either TV presenting or acting and stuff like that… If there’s acting that maybe contains music and singing, then who knows! Never say never.

Q. Irish TikTok creators receive a lot of hate from trolls, how do you deal with this and have you ever considered quitting social media because of it?

I feel like Irish people can just be ruthless. They are ruthless online. I think it comes from that thing of they don’t want to see anyone be successful, and I don’t know why. When we go anywhere in the world, everyone always says the Irish are lovely people, but it’s just that small town mentality that I think people have. Sometimes people are stuck in that mindset of ‘If they’re not doing the typical nine to five thing, and I’m miserable in my way, I’m just going to project that onto them.’

Each to their own. There are people that are happy in their nine to five and there are people that are happy doing content creation, so I just don’t know why – there’s just a lot of hateful people out there. As many people have been like ‘I’m taking a break from social media,’ it is actually necessary, because like I said it can get very overwhelming.

Do you know what’s great on TikTok, there’s a comments filter, so if I have particular words that trigger me, I’ll put them in that and if someone types it, I won’t see it. I have my family’s name, my address – because believe it or not, people love to leak people’s addresses all over the place. I just let them, because obviously people need to vent in a way, and if they want to vent on my posts, leave them to it. I can’t change anyone’s perception of me at the end of the day. The only people’s opinion of me I care about is my family and my friends. People outside of that are entitled to their opinion, I just don’t have to take that on board.

It has gotten to me before, I won’t lie. I’ve learned to cope with it. Especially because a lot of my friends are content creators, so I go to them for advice, because sometimes my mam or my dad mightn’t necessarily understand it. Whereas my content creator friends do and they give me advice. I’ve learned in this industry that you just need to grow a thick skin. It’s inevitable that people are going to throw hate at you regardless of what you do.

Q. Do you consider yourself a role model?

I don’t know, I feel like that’s a lot of pressure. At the end of the day, I’m only human, I’m going to make mistakes. I try to be the best version of myself online, and I’m extremely aware that I have a younger following. I don’t want to lead them astray, but at the end of the day I’m a 23-year-old woman, I’m going to mess up at points in life.

People are always like ‘You’re a good role model for my daughter!’ and I think that comes with a lot of pressure. I don’t want to make mistakes, but as I said – at the end of the day, I’m only human.

Q. If you weren’t doing TikTok, what would you be doing?

Oh, graphic design – 100%! I think either illustration or product design. Literally everywhere we look – things like a Coca Cola bottle or a Cadbury’s bar. I think something like that, banners, posters, movie posters. I definitely think I’d go down that route.

I did a PLC which I highly recommend, especially for people that don’t know what they want to do in school. I feel like a lot of teachers don’t push you enough because it’s always ‘University this, university that,’ but if you don’t know what you want to do, it’s the best thing to go for. I did graphic design and advertising, and I absolutely loved it. Then I went on to TU Dublin Tallaght and I did creative digital media. I only did it for two years, but it wasn’t at all what I thought it was going to be, so I dropped out. Then social media took over!

Q. What’s been your biggest pinch-me moment so far?

Oh my God, this hasn’t got anything to do with social media – but I danced on stage with Meghan Thee Stallion at Electric Picnic! It was mental, it was crazy, it was the best experience ever.

With social media, being invited to all of these events and meeting some of the influencers and creators that I’ve looked up to for years. It’s just been so surreal being involved in it all.

Q. TV shows are now looking towards including more social media stars, is that something you’d be interested in in the future? If so, which shows?

Oh, I’d love to. I would love it. I’ve seen Katja Mia recently, she’s on Ireland AM. I absolutely love that. I think presenting would be something I’d love to try. I’d love to test the waters with a few different things. If opportunities came up, I’d be more than willing to say yeah, just to see what I like.

Oh my God! How could I forget Dancing With The Stars and Ultimate Hell Week. Dancing With The Stars, I would absolutely love that – also game shows as well. I’d love to go on something like that!

Q. What advice would you give to others who want to start a career in social media, but are afraid of what people will think?

No matter what you do in life, you’re going to be judged. So, you might as well be judged for doing something you love. When you eventually start posting, don’t get disheartened if you’re not seeing results straight away – it comes over time. I know it can be disheartening when you see other people that are flying it, but you can’t compare your journey to others when you’re on your own individual journey.

