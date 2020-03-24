Una Healy shares heartfelt post as she teaches her children from home

Una Healy has shared some adorable images of her children, as she started to homeschool them amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 38-year-old revealed on social media that she has created a timetable to continue the education of her children.
Una posted an image of her daughter Aoife and her son Tadhg as they finished their written exercises.
“And so it begins! 😅” she shared.
The mother-of-two also wished other parents good luck in teaching their children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After sharing the photos on social media, her followers pointed out how similar Una and her daughter Aoife are.
“My goodness your daughter is your twin. 😍,” one follower commented.
“Aoife is literally you! 🙈💖,” another follower added.