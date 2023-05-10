Una Healy set for big payday after closure of performing arts firm

Una Healy is set for a big payday following the closure of her performing arts firm.

According to the Irish Sun, the singer put her company Pink and Purple Media into voluntary liquidation late last month.

The Tipperary native established the firm in 2013 to capitalise on her solo earnings after The Saturdays disbanded.

According to a declaration of solvency, Una is set to net £637,562 from the closure.

The company’s assets included cash reserves at £672,706, and a VAT refund due at £6,180.

The news comes after Una recently confirmed her relationship status after rumours she was in a “throuple” with boxer David Haye and model Siân Osborne.

The trio first sparked speculation they were in a “throuple” at the end of last year, as they rang the New Year in together in Morocco, and shared a series of cosy snaps from the trip.

The Irish singer later removed all traces of David from her Instagram feed.

Confirming her relationship status to The Irish Mirror, Una said: “I am single and raising my two children, just like many other single parents – both men and women – doing a great job.”

“I am a single parent. I don’t like the term single mother as it has negative connotations.”

“You can’t do it all by yourself. There is no shame in asking for help, be that from childcare, family or friends. I am often asked how I juggle it all as a single parent but men aren’t asked that.”

Una continued: “In fact, I can never remember a time when I heard a man being asked how he juggles it all.”

“Mothers don’t have a choice if they are single – you just get on with it.”

In a since-deleted Instagram post of herself, David and Siân, the Irish singer wrote: “I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to this year being ours x.”

After Una shared the cosy photo with David and Siân, fans took to the comment section to ask whether the trio were in a “throuple”.

Fueling the speculation, David took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to pay tribute to Siân and Una, who he called “the beautiful Queens in my life”.

Prior to deleting the photo of her, David and Siân, Una posted a selfie of her and David on the beach to her Instagram Stories.

The Tipperary native captioned the post: “It was me and Him, x.”

In January, David briefly addressed the “throuple” speculation.

Speaking to Pro Boxing Fans, the former I’m A Celeb star said: “I like to keep my private life private.”

“I let people in through my social media a little bit, but what I do behind closed doors is between me and the girls involved. So yeah, I don’t really want to go into all that.”

David, 42, has been dating Siân, 30, since 2020.